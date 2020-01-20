Woman 'molested' in Uttar Pradesh, family claims father killed while resisting assault

By PTI

UNNAO: A woman was allegedly molested by a youth on Sunday when she went to answer nature's call and the victim's family claimed that her father died while resisting the assault.

The victim's family claimed that when her father tried to resist the youth's molestation bid he was strangulated to death, even though the additional Superintendent of Police said that the man died due to health reasons.

The accused has been arrested, the mysterious death of the girl's father has come to the fore. He died due to health reasons, ASP Dhawal Jaiswal said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Angry relatives of the woman blocked the Ajgain-Mohaan road in protest.

However, they relented after officials of the district administration and police reached the spot and assured them of speedy justice.