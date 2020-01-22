Home Nation

Two crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators who entered India won't be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's statement came after he had stated that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified and chased out of the country if needed.

Published: 22nd January 2020

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event | facebook

By ANI

COOCH BEHAR: Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of India (NRC) protests across the country, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that two crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators have entered India and no Bangladeshi Muslim will be allowed to stay here.

"Two crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators have entered India, one crore is in West Bengal and one crore have spread across the country. We will not allow any Bangladeshi Muslims to stay here. If their names are in voters' list then it will be removed," said Ghosh during a public rally.

His statement came after he had stated that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified and chased out of the country if needed.

Addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district, he had said, "50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country."

Cornering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing Citizenship Amendment law and NRC, he said, "Firstly, the names of Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters' list then didi (in reference to Mamata Banerjee) cannot appease anyone."

He said there will be a reduction in the number of votes to Banerjee in the 2021 state assembly elections following the process of removing infiltrators' names from the voters' list.

"Once this is done didi's votes will be reduced and in the coming elections, we will get 200 seats, she will not even get 50 seats," he said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

