Ex-Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav booked for indecent remarks about female collector 

BHOPAL: A criminal case was registered against former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav on Thursday for making indecent remarks abou a woman collector of Rajgarh district at the saffron party rally on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Yadav under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 294 (indulging in obscene act in any public place causing annoyance to others).

Yadav made the remarks from the stage of the BJP rally which was organized in Biaora town of Rajgarh, to protest the alleged slapping of CAA supporters and BJP workers by the district collector, Nidhi Nivedita, and her deputy Priya Verma in Biaora town on Sunday.

While addressing Wednesday’s rally, he made indecent and objectionable remarks about the female collector, alleging that she appeased Congress leaders, but used slaps and canes to deal with BJP workers.

He later justified his remarks, saying he meant to say that the present district collector supports ruling Congress people, but treats the national flag wielding BJP people with canes and slaps.

The former minister remarks sparked protests in Rajgarh and Bhopal by the ruling Congress workers, who set his effigy ablaze, demanding action against him.

The Madhya Pradesh IAS Association also condemned the derogatory and disrespectful remarks against the district magistrate and other administrative officials of Rajgarh district.

“Such remarks not only demoralize the administrative machinery but also demean the dignity of women officials, who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people.

"Administrative officials are expected and are duty-bound to maintain law and order and accordingly act to ensure law and order in their territorial jurisdiction. MP IAS Association unequivocally condemns the usage of inappropriate language and undignified conduct with respect to any officer of the State on duty,” the Association said in a statement.

On Thursday, state government employees posted in Rajgarh district observed pen-down strike and wore black bands to protest Yadav’s remarks on the district collector.

Further, the MP Mahila Congress has decided to honour the 2012 batch IAS officer and Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Nivedita and deputy collector Priya Verma on International Women Day in Bhopal.

State Congress leader Narendra Singh Saluja on Thursday questioned the silence of BJP leaders over the issue, even after a case was registered against Yadav.

According to Rajgarh district police superintendent Pradeep Sharma, the case was registered on the complaint by the SDM and further investigations are underway.