EC selects IPS officer from Bihar for 'Best Electoral Practices Award for 2019'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Election Commission of India has selected an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre Dhurat Sayali Sawalaram to confer upon her the 'Best Electoral Practices Award for 2019'.

The recipient is posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bihar's Araria district for doing exemplary work and promoting electoral practices across her area of supervision.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, President of India Ramnath Kovind will award her with this prestigious award on January 25, National Electorate Day in Delhi.

Kumar further said that director-general of police, Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey will award nine police officers of special task force (STF) for exhibiting excellent extraordinary in intelligence gathering against extremists and terror networks in 2019.

Besides them, four senior IPS officers from Bihar including deputy inspector general (DIG) Rajesh Kumar and three others are among 50 others, who would be awarded the 'Police Internal Safety Services Medals' 2019 for working in left extremist affected areas for more than two years, according to Kumar.