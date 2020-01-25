Home Nation

Prashant Kishor hits out at Sushil Modi, tweets 'Nitish Kumar ditched many leaders' video

In the video, Sushil Kumar Modi slams Nitish Kumar as he accuses him of deceiving BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others

Published: 25th January 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and senior JD-U leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday stirred a fresh storm in the NDA through a tweet which also had an old video of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Prashant Kishor tweeted, "There is no match of @Sushil Kumar Modi in giving character certificate to the people. See, earlier he was telling by speaking and now after being made Dy CM, giving it by writing. His chronology is absolutely clear!!".

In the old video attached to Kishor's tweet, Sushil Kumar Modi is heard accusing Nitish Kumar of having ditched many leaders including George Fernandes, Lalu Prasad, Jitna Manjhi and the BJP. Modi had said that Nitish is not Bihar and Bihar is not Nitish.

ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement CAA and NRC 

Earlier, Prashant Kishor on January 22 had dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the CAA-NPA-NRC in a 'chronology' a day after Shah had declared to continue with the CAA despite protests by opposition in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand accused Prashant Kishor of surviving on the 'mercy petition' of Nitish Kumar and wants now to survive with "political parole" of imprisoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, in politics.

"I challenge him to win a seat in the panchayat elections. He is hell-bent upon at the behest of some "Naya-akaka" (new bosses) to create confusion and animosity, which is as impossible as sun can't rise in the west", he said, asking Prashant Kishor not to be "Opponent's Boswell".

TAGS
Prashant Kishor Sushil Kumar Modi JDU
