Prashant Kishor hits out at Sushil Modi, tweets 'Nitish Kumar ditched many leaders' video

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and senior JD-U leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday stirred a fresh storm in the NDA through a tweet which also had an old video of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Prashant Kishor tweeted, "There is no match of @Sushil Kumar Modi in giving character certificate to the people. See, earlier he was telling by speaking and now after being made Dy CM, giving it by writing. His chronology is absolutely clear!!".

लोगों को character certificate देने में @SushilModi जी का कोई जोड़ नहीं है।



देखिए पहले बोल कर बता रहे थे और अब DY CM बना दिए गए तो लिख कर दे रहे हैं इनकी क्रोनोलॉजी भी बिल्कुल क्लीयर है!! https://t.co/5WwkNXe5IG pic.twitter.com/q9LjnipQMi — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 25, 2020

In the old video attached to Kishor's tweet, Sushil Kumar Modi is heard accusing Nitish Kumar of having ditched many leaders including George Fernandes, Lalu Prasad, Jitna Manjhi and the BJP. Modi had said that Nitish is not Bihar and Bihar is not Nitish.



Earlier, Prashant Kishor on January 22 had dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the CAA-NPA-NRC in a 'chronology' a day after Shah had declared to continue with the CAA despite protests by opposition in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand accused Prashant Kishor of surviving on the 'mercy petition' of Nitish Kumar and wants now to survive with "political parole" of imprisoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, in politics.

"I challenge him to win a seat in the panchayat elections. He is hell-bent upon at the behest of some "Naya-akaka" (new bosses) to create confusion and animosity, which is as impossible as sun can't rise in the west", he said, asking Prashant Kishor not to be "Opponent's Boswell".