Home Nation

CAA-NRC stir: Month after imposition of curfew, fresh violence, stone-pelting hits Jabalpur's town

The area in which stone pelting was reported on Sunday was among those areas where widespread violence took place on December 20 2019 after Friday prayers.

Published: 26th January 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tricolour Tricolor Indian national flag

Widespread pro and anti CAA protests have been going on in different states of India. ( Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS )

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: More than a month after curfew was imposed following large-scale violence by anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh, fresh violence of stone pelting was reported from the same communally sensitive town on Sunday.

The incident happened when pro-CAA right-wing Hindu outfits were taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' with the permission of local administration to mark the 71st Republic Day.

When the Tiranga Yatra reached Anand Nagar area under Adhartal and Gohalpur police station, the cops stopped them from going further as they had been granted permission only till a particular spot.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad police detain Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on his way to CAA protest

'Those taking out the Tiranga Yatra were allowed to go till where they were permitted, but they started insisting to go ahead through the area where the other group has gathered since last few days. The Tiranga Yatra people wanted to go through the barricaded area insisting that those gathered in that area, including women, were hindering road traffic,' said Jabalpur district collector Bharat Yadav.

While the district administration and police were talking to the group who organised the Tiranga Yatra, the anti-CAA/NRC protestors in Gazi Bagh (Anand Nagar) area started raising slogans leading to a tense situation.

ALSO READ: Rampur ulemas' give 72-hour ultimatum for release of anti-CAA protesters

'We told the Tiranga Yatra group that the other group which has been protesting in the area since last few days was given permission for their demonstrations till Saturday only and will not be allowed to gather there anymore, after which the Tiranga Yatra group accepted to return. But suddenly stone pelting started in the area,' the district collector added.

According to informed sources, the police used force and tear gas shells to disperse those indulging in large scale stone-pelting.

ALSO READ: Women begin anti-CAA protest in UP's Sambhal, police detain activists at Lucknow 

'We’ve decided that as continuous protests are causing inconvenience to commoners, including school students, senior citizens and patients, hence no fresh permission will be given to any group for any gathering. We’ll only allow three-four persons to submit memorandums and nothing else, keeping n mind that the ongoing gathering in the area is hindering normal public life,' Jabalpur collector said.

Inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the anti-CAA and NRC protestors have been holding protests in Gazi Bagh (Anand Nagar) area of Jabalpur town since almost a week causing inconvenience to road traffic and daily life.

Earlier, widespread violence by anti-CAA-NRC protesters was reported in the same areas of Jabalpur on December 20, 2019, which resulted in injuries to over 10 cops.

Owing to the violence by the anti-CAA-NRC protesters, the local administration had imposed curfew in four police station areas – Adhartal, Hanumantal, Gohalpur and Kotwali police station areas on December 20.

The area in which stone pelting was reported on Sunday was among those areas where widespread violence took place on December 20 2019, after Friday prayers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti CAA Protests Citizenship act CAA Protests Madhya Pradesh Protests
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp