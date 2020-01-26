Home Nation

'Sans jobs youth cannot fulfil dreams': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over employment crisis

His comments came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

Published: 26th January 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the absence of employment, opportunities cannot be made available for youngsters to fulfil their dreams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and wondered how can the Republic be strong in such a scenario.

His comments came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

"On Republic Day, let us think about the millions of educated youth who are struggling to find employment. This employment will enable them to lead a dignified life," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"In the absence of employment, we cannot give opportunities to our youth to fulfil their dreams, so how can the Republic be strong?," the former Congress chief said.

READ| Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on January 30

Earlier, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment.

"The promise was to give 2 crore jobs every year. That is 10,00,00,000 jobs in 5 years. 3,64,00,000 (3. 64 crore) unemployed in 7 major sectors of the country in 5 years! As BJP's bank balance increases, employment goes on falling," he said in a tweet.

Were these the "achche din" (good days) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised, the Congress leader wondered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Economic slowdown Unemployment Republic Day
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp