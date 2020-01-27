Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur Police register cases against Sharjeel Imam

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur police has lodged an FIR against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam for his "seditious" comment in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act.

Imam has been booked under IPC sections 121 A (conspiracy to wage war against India), 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 which relates to "promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony", the police said.

The FIR was lodged here against Imam on Saturday for a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16.

"Taking cognisance of the objectionable video of Mr Sharjeel Imam, in which he threatened to sever Northeast from the rest of country, the Manipur Police has filed an FIR (No.16(1)2020 IPS) under sections 121/121-A/124-A/ 120-B /153 IPC, tweeted Rajat Sethi, an advisor to Manipur CM. Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared his tweet.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police also has registered a case against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam for his alleged inflammatory speeches, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The crime branch of the police registered the case against Imam on Sunday after his alleged speeches went viral on social media wherein he was heard saying that Assam and other northeast states should be cut-off from the rest of the country in the wake of the CAA, Special Investigation Team (SIT) SP Dr Navdeep Singh Brar said.

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) has been registered on Sunday, the SP said.

He said that investigation is being taken up by the SIT.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has slammed Imam for his "Break India" remark.

"This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NE states from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty & territorial integrity of India will not be tolerated," the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi Police has booked Imam, an activist who came in limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on Sunday for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.