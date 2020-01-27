Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur Police register cases against Sharjeel Imam

The Arunachal Pradesh Police also has registered a case against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam for his alleged inflammatory speeches.

Published: 27th January 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur police has lodged an FIR against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam for his "seditious" comment in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act.

Imam has been booked under IPC sections 121 A (conspiracy to wage war against India), 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 which relates to "promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony", the police said.

The FIR was lodged here against Imam on Saturday for a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16.

"Taking cognisance of the objectionable video of Mr Sharjeel Imam, in which he threatened to sever Northeast from the rest of country, the Manipur Police has filed an FIR (No.16(1)2020 IPS) under sections 121/121-A/124-A/ 120-B /153 IPC, tweeted Rajat Sethi, an advisor to Manipur CM. Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared his tweet.

ALSO READ: Central agencies raid activist Sharjeel Imam's house in Patna, detain relatives

The Arunachal Pradesh Police also has registered a case against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam for his alleged inflammatory speeches, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The crime branch of the police registered the case against Imam on Sunday after his alleged speeches went viral on social media wherein he was heard saying that Assam and other northeast states should be cut-off from the rest of the country in the wake of the CAA, Special Investigation Team (SIT) SP Dr Navdeep Singh Brar said.

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) has been registered on Sunday, the SP said.

He said that investigation is being taken up by the SIT.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has slammed Imam for his "Break India" remark.

"This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NE states from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty & territorial integrity of India will not be tolerated," the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi Police has booked Imam, an activist who came in limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on Sunday for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Manipur police Arunachal Pradesh Police
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp