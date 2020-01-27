Home Nation

Bihar woman who returned from China suspected to have coronavirus

Ekta Kumari had left Tianjin University just after the city was hit by the coronavirus. 

Published: 27th January 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

a medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 29-year-old woman from Bihar's Chapra district was suspected to have symptoms of the coronavirus on Sunday and was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday morning.

Ekta Kumari had returned from China on January 22 at Kolkata airport and reached Chapra by train, where her parents live in Shanti Nagar colony.

She is completing her research project in China's Tianjin University, which is in the northeastern part of China. She had left Tianjin University just after the city was hit by the coronavirus. 

"She is reportedly speaking well and has not panicked over the situation but wanted to get proper medical care," said a doctor from Chapra. 

According to the Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar, she is suspected to have the virus after reporting mild fever to doctors. 

Meanwhile, official sources at Chapra said that she has complained of experiencing mild fever and some minor ailments due to her train journey from Kolkata to Chapra on January 22. She was admitted at Chapra's Sadar hospital ICU.

She was brought to the isolation ward created for coronavirus cases on the first floor of PMCH with adequate deputation of doctors and pathological facilities.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar has asked the airport administration in Bihar, as many tourists from China come to visit many Buddhist circuit tourist places in the state, to take all preventive measures including thermal screening.

Kumar said that the health department has also sent a set of formats developed by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) to all district for proper reporting on any suspected cases.

The department has also deputed doctors in some seven districts, which share a border with Nepal as a precautionary measure and have been put on alert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Bihar Patna China
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp