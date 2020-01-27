Home Nation

BJP to visit every house for citizenship to refugees: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh said if the TMC tried to resist the BJP, the state would turn against it.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Throwing a challenge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the new citizenship law's (CAA) implementation, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, here on Sunday, his party would visit every house and make arrangements online to ensure that Bangladeshi refugees filled the forms to get citizenship under the Act.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of going "against the interests" of Bengal and India, Ghosh said he and his party would like to see to what extent the TMC could go in "turning against the nation and Bengalis".

READ| Two crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators who entered India won't be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh said if the TMC tried to resist the BJP, the state would turn against it. "We will see to what extent the TMC can turn anti-national and anti-Bengali," he said. The central government and the BJP "will definitely give citizenship to every refugee", he added.

"Mamata and his brothers are threatening us that they won't allow implementation of the CAA. They can't do anything. They don't have the calibre. We will go from house to house to ensure that people filled up forms. We will also ensure that forms are filled up online," he said.

The CAA, passed in Parliament last month, seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. As per the Act, they will not be treated as illegal immigrants and be given citizenship.

The legislation, which came into force on January 10, has led to countrywide protests, with students coming out on the streets in thousands in almost all the states. Civil society members, anti-BJP political parties and commoners have also joined the protests.

In Bengal, Banerjee-led TMC has been at the forefront of the protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Mamata Banerjee Citizenship act
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp