Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on January 28

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

"Thrust of the meeting will be on issues like unemployment, economic crisis, GDP and price rise. The central government is diverting public attention from these real issues and Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Pilot said.

He is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA.

It is the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.