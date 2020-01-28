Prashant Kishor hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him 'liar' for saying Amit shah inducted him in JD-U

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor gave a stinging reply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claim that he was inducted into the party on the recommendation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prashant Kishor declared the statement of Nitish Kumar saying he was inducted into the party because Amit Shah asked was a 'lie'.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without naming Kishor, made a statement saying 'Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I've to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,' on Tuesday.



Hitting out at the Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor tweeted 'what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JD-U!!Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!'.

Kishor further attacked Bihar CM saying 'And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by@amitShah?'

Prashant Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On December 19, he had publicly objected to JD-U supporting the contentious CAA that has been dubbed as 'unconstitutional' for allegedly being discriminatory on religious grounds against a particular community.



He had also said that 'JD-U leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015.'

Kishor's tweet created a flutter in the JD-U and party sources said that 'Kishor's good senses had died before tweeting in such a way.'