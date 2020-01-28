Home Nation

Prashant Kishor hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him 'liar' for saying Amit shah inducted him in JD-U

Prashant Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 28th January 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) with JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) with JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor gave a stinging reply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claim that he was inducted into the party on the recommendation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prashant Kishor declared the statement of Nitish Kumar saying he was inducted into the party because Amit Shah asked was a 'lie'.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without naming Kishor, made a statement saying 'Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I've to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,' on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor into JDU: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Hitting out at the Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor tweeted 'what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JD-U!!Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!'.

Kishor further attacked Bihar CM saying 'And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by@amitShah?'

Prashant Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On December 19, he had publicly objected to JD-U supporting the contentious CAA that has been dubbed as 'unconstitutional' for allegedly being discriminatory on religious grounds against a particular community.

He had also said that 'JD-U leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015.'

Kishor's tweet created a flutter in the JD-U and party sources said that 'Kishor's good senses had died before tweeting in such a way.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Amit Shah Nitish Kumar Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp