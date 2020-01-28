Home Nation

Will request Centre to continue with NPR in old form, says Nitish Kumar

"The NPR is not a new thing but some new additions to it on where and when the parents were born may create confusion. This is not essential information," he said.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday again reiterated that there is no question of implementing the NRC in Bihar.

Speaking to the media after chairing a party meeting at his residence, Kumar said, "With regard to the CAA, it is now an act and is the responsibility of the central government. As a controversy over it is continuing, the matter has gone to the Supreme Court. We should wait for the judgement of the apex court on whether it is constitutional or not," he said.

Speaking about the NPR, Kumar said that it had been in effect from 2011, was reviewed in 2015 and has come again in 2020.

"The NPR is not a new thing but some new additions to it on where and when the parents were born may create confusion. This is not essential information," he said, adding that people from the underprivileged classes wouldn't know the dates of birth of their parents.

He said that leaders of the JD-U parliamentary board from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will speak to the central government and request it to continue with the NPR in the old form.

TAGS
Nitish Kumar NRC CAA NPR Bihar
