NIA DG reviews disgraced DSP Davinder Singh's case in Jammu

Davinder Singh was arrested with two Hizbul militants from a car on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway earlier this month.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Yogesh Chander Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing investigation into disgraced Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh's case at Jammu.

The NIA DG arrived in Jammu on Tuesday.

Davinder Singh was arrested with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants from a car on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir DSP case - CRPF carries out vigilance check of its over three lakh personnel

The case was initially investigated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and was later handed over to the NIA.

According to the sources four others who have been arrested in the case so far, continue to be interrogated by the NIA in Jammu.

NIA has taken a two-week remand of Singh.

ALSO READ: Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, three others sent to 15 days NIA remand 

Initially, the NIA wanted to take him to Delhi for further questioning. According to sources, the NIA teams from Delhi and Jammu are currently questioning him in Jammu.

On Tuesday, the NIA DG met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed issues relating to the internal security in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor advised close surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges for ensuring safety and security of the people.

