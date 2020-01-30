Home Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Delhi police over victim in firing having to climb barricades

Thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after a man fired a pistol.

Published: 30th January 2020

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Delhi police over a youth, who was injured after a man fired at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia in Delhi, having to climb over barricades allegedly on his way to hospital.

"@DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month? If there's a prize for being helpless bystanders, you'd win it every time.

Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to climb over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being humane," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

READ| Jamia firing: Boy who opened fire on anti-CAA protestors is a 'minor'

Thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".

"In his tweets, Owaisi was critical of the Hindutva ideology on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, and the BJP MPs for "refusing to denounce (Nathuram) Godse," Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

