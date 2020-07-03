Case lodged against father of deceased COVID-19 suspected groom in Bihar's Paliganj for safety breach

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Sixteen days after a wedding solemnized violating the set norms of Covid-19 protocol ended up spreading the infection among 111 people, the Patna district administration lodged a case against the father of the deceased groom for mobilisation of people and breach of safety.

The complaint was registered against Ambika Chaudhary, who is a government school teacher in Paliganj and among the people who have been tested positive for the virus so far.

The late groom, who was a software techie based in Gurugram, died on June 17 with symptoms akin to that of coronavirus., two days after his wedding.

The father, however, has denied that the groom was infected with coronavirus his last rites were perfomed without collecting swabs to test for the infection.

According to Patna DM Kumar Ravi, plates in which foods were served to the guests, were also counted to ascertain the number of guests at the venue and help with contact tracing.

Meanwhile, a team of officials confirmed the involvement of more than 50 people in the ceremony and also accused them of not wearing masks and following necessary precautions.

The Patna DM said that BDO Chiranjeevi Pandey of Paliganj has registered a case in this matter and also said that areas have been sealed and the positive persons placed under isolation for proper medication.

The case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, which is in effect since the outbreak of coronavirus.

