Kanpur encounter: UP govt in line of fire over law and order situation

Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in UP faced opposition onslaught on Friday over the killing of policemen in an encounter in Kanpur, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying it was another proof of "hooliganism", while the Samajwadi Party said the state has become "Hatya Pradesh".

Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur, officials said on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the UP government over the incident

"Another proof of ''goondaraj'' (hooliganism) in UP. When police is not safe how can people be?. My condolences are with family of martyrs and I wish speedy recovery of injured," he said in a tweet.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condole the deaths.

"Eight policemen were martyred while they went to nab criminals. I pay my condolence to the family of the martyrs. In UP, law and order has become very bad and criminals have no fear. From common man to policemen, no one is safe," she said on Twitter.

"The responsibility of law and order is with the chief minister. He should initiate strict action and there should be no laxity in it," she added.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP government in UP is doing ''natak'' (drama) of small encounters in fear that it stands exposed. This will affect morale of the force and their anger will increase."

"Government should immediately announce compensation and secure family members (of martyrs)," he said.

Earlier the Samajwadi Party said Uttar Pradesh has become "hatya pradesh" (murder state).

"In ''rogi sarkar'' ''jungleraj'', UP has become ''hatya pradesh'', wherein Kanpur criminals patronised by those in power attacked policemen killing eight of them," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

While condoling the deaths, the SP has demanded an "immediate announcement of Rs 1 crore each for the martyred policemen''s family". It also demanded that the alleged "connection (of criminals) with those in power should be exposed".

BSP Supremo Mayawati termed the incident as "shameful and unfortunate", and added that "it is clear that the UP government needs to be more alert on law and order issue."

"Those involved should not be spared by the government at any cost even if a special campaign is needed for that. The family of those who died should be given financial help and job should be given to one member of their family. This is demand of the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet. 

