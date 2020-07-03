Kanpur encounter: Yogi meets kin of dead cops, announces Rs 1 crore each to families

By IANS

KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur on Friday afternoon and met the kin of eight police officials killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men, and also announced Rs 1 crore compensation to each of the bereaved families.

He also announced a government job to one member each of the bereaved families apart from pensions.

The Chief Minister visited the Regency Hospital and enquired after the health of the injured police personnel. He also had a word with the doctors treating them.

He then went to the Kanpur Police Lines where he paid homage to the eight police personnel who were fatally shot earlier in the day. He met the bereaved families and assured them of strict action against the culprits.

A number of BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Yogi Adityanath assured that none of the culprits would be spared and that the policemen's martyrdom would be avenged.

Meanwhile, police has seized an abandoned Mahindra Bolero vehicle in Etawah district. Area people told police that some people riding the vehicle on Friday had asked for directions but then abandoned it.

It is suspected that Vikas Dubey and his accomplices may have travelled to Etawah in this vehicle after committing the crime.

Etawah Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said that efforts were on to vehicle owner and track those who had seen the vehicle passengers.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police raided Dubey's residence in Krishna Nagar locality and carried out a thorough search.

The gangster's mother present in the house claimed that she had no connection with her son. "If he has killed so many people, he deserves to be killed too," she told reporters.

Raids were also carried out in cities where Dubey reportedly had links.

The eight police personnel, including a Circle Officer, were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets in Vikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased included Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables.