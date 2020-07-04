STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar to use drones in flood monitoring; Amit Shah reviews state's preparedness

Data captured by drones will be utilised in mathematical Modelling and populate master data of Assets Management System for various river basins.

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Leaving nothing to chance this year, the Water Resource Department (WRD) in Bihar has hired drones to monitor and conduct survey of embankments of rivers facing the threat of flood due to heavy rains.

The department also claimed to have started developing the 3-D model for flood prevention and protection related works now.

According to the official statement of the WRD, shared through twitter on Saturday, data captured by the drones will be utilised in mathematical Modelling and populate master data of Assets Management System for various river basins.

The drones will spot out the weak and vulnerable points in the embankments preventing flood waters from going astray out of basin-based course of flow.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Home Affairs Amit Shah also on Friday reviewed the preparedness on the emerging flood problems in Bihar.

Shah, according to official sources, asked officials of the concerned state to work on providing permanent solution to the perennial flood problems.

The Union Minister also directed the Jal Shakti and Central Water Commission to analyse and assess the data on real storage capacity of major dams with a view to ensure timely release of water.

According to an official statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 40-million hectares areas in India is prone to flood in which Ganga and Brahmaputra are main food basins and Assam, Bihar, UP and West Bengal are the most flood prone states.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, who hails from Bihar, also attended the meeting on the flood situation.

