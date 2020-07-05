Hours after CRPF jawan injured in blast, troops recover another IED in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Few hours after a CRPF jawan was injured in a low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, security forces recovered another IED planted in the area during the search operation, thus averting another major blast targeting security forces to be triggered by militants.

A police spokesman said the IED was recovered by a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army during a search operation near Peaks Automobile Crossing in Pulwama district.

He said with the timely detection of the IED, a major blast in south Kashmir has been foiled.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the area after the CRPF jawan was injured in the low-intensity IED-blast in Pulwama on Sunday morning when a convoy was passing through the area.

The explosion took place at the Circular Road in Gangoo area of Pulwama district in the morning, injuring a jawan of the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the CRPF.

The injured jawan was referred to the medical facility in the camp for treatment.

CRPF spokesman said they are investigating whether the convoy or the ROP was the target of the bomb, further adding that the jawan had suffered minor injuries and was being treated locally.

On February 14 last year, a local Jaish militant Aadil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on Srinagar-Jammu national highway killing 40 paramilitary personnel and injuring many others.