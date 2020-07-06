STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2-hour-long video call between Doval and Chinese foreign minister behind Galwan Valley withdrawal

The focus was on full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity and to work together to avoid such incidents in future.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks over the ongoing Ladakh stand-off and agreed to disengage completely along the tense Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes. Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. In this regard they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously," a statement from the ministry of external affairs said.

ALSO READ | 'China has moved back tents, troops at select points': Major breakthrough in Galwan Valley standoff

Sources said that the two special representatives had an almost two-hour-long video call on Sunday hours before the limited de-escalation process started in the Galwan Valley area, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the worst-ever stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15.

"It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," the MEA statement added.

These developments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh on July 3 where a decisive message was sent out. The Prime Minister's message on expansionism by some countries has got global attention, sources said, adding that the message on national security has been appreciated.

Disengagement of Chinese troops is being monitored by the Indian side at all four friction points including the PP-14 (Galwan river valley), PP-15, Hot Springs, and Finger area. The extent of withdrawal is varied at different locations, said sources. 

(With agency inputs)

Ajit Doval LAC standoff LAC India China ties Ladakh standoff Galwan valley clash India China standoff
