Kanpur encounter: Three more policemen suspended on charges of spying for gangster Dubey

The three suspensions are in addition to that of Chaubeypur police station in-charge Vinay Tiwari who was suspended on Saturday on suspicion of being the criminal’s informer.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police team investigates the site of encounter, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Police team investigates the site of encounter, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Police authorities in Uttar Pradesh on Monday suspended three more policemen charging them with being in regular contact with dreaded don Vikas Dubey, the main accused behind the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur last week.

The cash reward on the arrest of Vikas Dubey has further been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Eight police personnel, including a circle officer in the rank of deputy superintendent of police, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed during a midnight operation against Vikas Dubey in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur last week.

Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said the three suspended policemen included two sub-inspectors -- Kunwar Pal and KK Sharma -- and constable Rajeev of Chaubeypur police station.

The UP police Special Task Force (STF) is investigating the matter along with officers from 40 other police stations.

Posters of Dubey have been pasted in many areas. Sources said the role of the suspended policemen has been confirmed in the in-house investigation conducted by the force on the basis of call data recording of the gangster procured by the investigators.

The authorities are also contemplating dismissal of the accused policemen.

Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said all policemen found to be Dubey’s moles would be terminated and that they would also face criminal trial.Dayashankar Agnihotri, an aide of the absconding gangster, had reportedly admitted that someone from the police had called Dubey and alerted him about the police action.

