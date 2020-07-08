STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh standoff: Disengagement of troops will be verified jointly by India and China

Government sources informed on Monday that disengagement with the Chinese army started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting.

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (File Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China will jointly confirm the compliance of disengagement once the first phase is complete. The militaries of India and China began thinning their troops and moving their vehicles back from some points in eastern Ladakh after the Special Representatives talked to each other on Sunday.

An Army officer said, "Joint verification of re-locating camps will be done to see that landform is restored." The joint verification means that the two sides will be physically present to confirm compliance as per the agreements and aim is to build trust."

Government sources informed on Monday that disengagement with PLA started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. "Rearward movement of vehicles of PLA was seen at General area Galwan (PP-14 and PP-15) and Gogra Post (PP 17A) Hot Springs," said the sources.

They also pointed specifically about Patrolling Point (PP) 14 that "PLA was seen removing tents and structures at PP-14". No specific distance was mentioned regarding moving back of the troops.

They added that the present restriction mutually agreed by both sides is to avoid friction and violent incidents as tempers both sides are high. But, things remain stagnant at other standoff points. As per the sources there has been no affirmative progress about Finger 4 and Depsang.

The standoff in eastern Ladakh began on intervening night of May 5 and 6 with Chinese troops attacking Indian soldiers at Finger 4 on the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso. Thereafter China moved its soldiers and Tanks and Artillery at Gogra Post, PP 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and Y-Junction at Depsang Bulge in addition to the location of Finger 4. China was vehemently opposed to the fast improvement of infrastructure on the indian side.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed status of border infrastructure on Tuesday with DG Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh. Defence Secretary and senior Defence officials were also present in the meeting.

MoD in its Release forward connectivity to border areas was reviewed and the consistent need of boosting the ongoing projects and to expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels in the border areas was discussed.

​"BRO has executed 30 per cent more works in FY 2019-20 as compared to FY 2018-19. Despite unprecedented snowfall, breaking a 60 years’ old record, all strategic passes and roads were cleared this year for traffic about one month before their average yearly opening dates. BRO executed Snow Clearance works on 149 roads (of 3965 Km) in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh."
This ensured rapid and early movement of troops and logistics to forward areas."

​BRO has also inducted latest equipment & machines and has introduced modern construction methods after successful trials. "Trials have also been carried out successfully for indigenously produced modular bridges in collaboration with GRSE under the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make in India Initiative. This will revolutionise the bridge laying capability in forward areas." Bridges are important in the hill region for last mile connectivity.

Now that disengagement has begun it will be done in phases and it is going to take time repeated the sources and said, "Patrolling will commence after all phases completed." The army is keenly watching this entire move with an aim to get status quo ante restored.
 

