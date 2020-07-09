Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey killed in separate encounters in UP: Police

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, they added.

Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

"The encounter took place in the Panki area of Kanpur when a police team was bringing Kartikeya alias Prabhat from Faridabad to Kanpur on transit remand.

The police vehicle had a flat tyre.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kartikeya tried to flee after snatching the pistol of a policeman," he said.

Kartikeya opened fire at the policemen accompanying him, injuring two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the officer said.

The policemen fired at him "in self-defence", he added.

Kartikeya was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the ADG said.

Kartikeya, Ankur and Shravan were arrested following a late-night encounter in Faridabad on Wednesday.

The police had recovered four pistols, including two taken away after last week's ambush in Kanpur's Bikru village in which eight policemen were killed, and 44 live cartridges from the trio.

Meanwhile, another associate of Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with last week's Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, the police said.

"The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said.

The police got a tip-off that Praveen and three others had stolen a car near Mahewa in the Bakewar area of Etawah, the ADG said.

"Being chased by a police team, their car lost control and hit a tree, after which the men opened fire at the police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Praveen was killed while three others managed to flee," the officer said.

A pistol, a double-barrel gun and cartridges were seized from the spot, he added.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Five persons have so far been killed in separate police encounters since the Kanpur ambush.

Earlier, Amar Dubey was killed in Hamirpur on Wednesday, while Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3.

Vikas Dubey, who is carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, is still absconding.