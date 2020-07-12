Bihar CM's Principal Secretary bags 'Award of Excellence' for work during lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Technocrat-turned-bureaucrat Chanchal Kumar, now the Principal Secretary of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has got the 'Award of Excellence' under Digital India Initiative called 'Bihar Pravasi Sahayta' by the Elets Technomedia at Elets India Transformation Summit held on July 10 and 12.

Kumar also holds additional charge of principal secretary of the Building Construction Department.

According to the official statement of the Information and Public Relations department of the Bihar government, the award has been presented to Chanchal Kumar, IAS, in recognition of the efforts by team Bihar in providing timely assistance to 21 lakh deserving people during the lockdown period.

A computer science engineer and economist by degree, Kumar has been served many departments with notable performances in whichever capacity he served.

He was actively monitoring the entire process and efforts taken to provide financial assistance to the people who were stuck outside the state during the lockdown.

Following the directions of CM Nitish Kumar, Rs 1000 was credited to the accounts of more than 21 lakhs of people, mostly migrant labourers, who were stuck in other states. He was also instrumental in bringing back the migrant labourers by 1500 special Sharmik trains to Bihar.