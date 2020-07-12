Cop escorting Vikas Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur tests positive for COVID-19

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: One of the Uttar Pradesh police constables, involved in the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The constable was part of the escort team of UP STF and state police which was bringing the gangster back to Kanpur from Ujjain, where Dubey was arrested from Mahakat temple on Thursday.

However, the other cops who were also accompanying the team have tested negative for the deadly virus. Even the sample of slain criminal taken before sending his body for autopsy had also tested negative for COVID-19.

Hospital authorities have issued an advisory to those who had visited LLR ward where four constables, including the one who tested positive, were undergoing treatment. In the advisory, the authorities have asked all such persons to undergo COVID-19 test for their personal safety and the community at large.

ADG Kanpur Zone Jai Narain Singh, IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal, Kanpur DM Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, SSP Dinesh Kumar P were among those who had visited the ward where four injured cops were being treated. According to hospital sources, nearly 1000 people had visited

the said ward.

The constable, who tested positive on Sunday, was in the same vehicle in which Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur and it had met with an alleged accident near Bhaunti area in Sachendi on Kanpur Dehat -Kanpur National Highway.

“The sample report of the constable came in late on Saturday evening. He has now been shifted to the isolated ward for COVID-19 patients at Lala Lajpat Rai hospital,” Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said. He clarified that four other cops present in the same vehicle had tested negative.

