Kanpur encounter: SIT probing police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey to visit Bikru village

The SIT will submit its report by July 31 after looking into all the angles, studying all related documents and spot inspection in Kanpur, it said.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain. (Photo | ENS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is heading the special investigation team probing the local police's alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, will on Sunday visit Bikru village near Kanpur where 8 policemen were killed by the henchmen of the gangster.

"We will visit the location where firing took place (Bikru village)," Bhoosreddy told PTI on his way to Kanpur.

He refused to elaborate further. The state government had constituted the SIT on Saturday.

Bhoosreddy is heading the team, which will have Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravinder Goud as its members, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ: Kanpur encounter: SO Kaushalendra Pratap Singh recounts face-off with Dubey's men

The SIT will submit its report by July 31 after looking into all the angles, studying all related documents and spot inspection in Kanpur, it said.

The team has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases lodged against Dubey, the statement said.

The SIT will also probe what action was taken to cancel the bail of "such a dreaded criminal", what action has been taken against him under the Goonda Act, the National Security Act, Gangsters Act, and if there was any laxity and at what level, it added.

On July 3, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village by the henchmen of Dubey.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team entered the village past Thursday (July 2) midnight to arrest Dubey.

