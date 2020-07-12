FIR against three independent MLAs for bid to topple Gehlot government in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major move, the Rajasthan ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) unit has registered an FIR (PE) against three independent MLAs amidst allegations of horse-trading in the state.

The three MLAs against whom the FIR has been lodged are Om Prakash Hoodla from Dausa who is the MLA from Ajmer, Suresh Tank and MLA Khushveer Singh from Marwar Junction in Pali district.

According to ACB sources, they were trying to lure fellow MLAs and subsequently topple the elected government.

Congress has removed all three of them from their associated members' list.

Allegedly these three MLAs approached their counterparts in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and offered to bribe them with a large sum of money. ACB DG Dr Alok Tripathi has confirmed the claim and now the ACB is likely begin its investigation under the PC Act.

Meanwhile, the ACB has filed a lawsuit against the three independent MLAs who were believed to be supporters of Ashok Gehlot's government and its action has caused panic amongst the other independent legislative members who also support the ruling party.

Before the Rajya Sabha elections in June, Mahesh Joshi, the Chief Whip in the state government, alleged that the opposition is tempting MLAs, both with the Congress party and independent ones, to destabilize the government.

Two phone numbers were also given in this report further stating that these were used to call people and lure them.

Joshi had also filed a written complaint with ACB and SOG (Special Operations Group) and the SOG on Friday filed a case in connection with this and the names of MLA Ramila Khadia from Kushalgarh in Banswara district and former Minister, along with present Congress MLA Mahendrajit Singh Malviya.

They were allegedly offered bribe by the opposition.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Centre of trying to topple the Rajasthan government.

Accusing BJP, CM said that the opposition is offering Rs 15 crore to Congress MLAs.

"While during the Corona crisis, the government is working for the people, BJP meantime is causing problems for the people. BJP is constantly trying to topple our government," Gehlot said.