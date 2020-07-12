STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against three independent MLAs for bid to topple Gehlot government in Rajasthan

The three MLAs against whom the FIR has been lodged are Om Prakash Hoodla from Dausa who is the MLA from Ajmer, Suresh Tank and MLA Khushveer Singh from Marwar Junction in Pali district.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major move, the Rajasthan ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) unit has registered an FIR (PE) against three independent MLAs amidst allegations of horse-trading in the state.

The three MLAs against whom the FIR has been lodged are Om Prakash Hoodla from Dausa who is the MLA from Ajmer, Suresh Tank and MLA Khushveer Singh from Marwar Junction in Pali district. 

According to ACB sources, they were trying to lure fellow MLAs and subsequently topple the elected government.

Congress has removed all three of them from their associated members' list. 

Allegedly these three MLAs approached their counterparts in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and offered to bribe them with a large sum of money. ACB DG Dr Alok Tripathi has confirmed the claim and now the ACB is likely begin its investigation under the PC Act.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says BJP trying to topple his govt; saffron party blames Congress infighting

Meanwhile, the ACB has filed a lawsuit against the three independent MLAs who were believed to be supporters of Ashok Gehlot's government and its action has caused panic amongst the other independent legislative members who also support the ruling party.

Before the Rajya Sabha elections in June, Mahesh Joshi, the Chief Whip in the state government, alleged that the opposition is tempting MLAs, both with the Congress party and independent ones, to destabilize the government.

Two phone numbers were also given in this report further stating that these were used to call people and lure them.

Joshi had also filed a written complaint with ACB and SOG (Special Operations Group) and the SOG on Friday filed a case in connection with this and the names of MLA Ramila Khadia from Kushalgarh in Banswara district and former Minister, along with present Congress MLA Mahendrajit Singh Malviya.

They were allegedly offered bribe by the opposition.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Centre of trying to topple the Rajasthan government.

Accusing BJP, CM  said that the opposition is offering Rs 15 crore to Congress MLAs.

"While during the Corona crisis,  the government is working for the people,  BJP meantime is causing problems for the people. BJP is constantly trying to topple our government," Gehlot said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Rajasthan MLAs horsetrading
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp