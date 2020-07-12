Rajasthan crisis: Will follow party line, say three Congress MLAs after return from Delhi

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three Congress MLAs, who had left for Delhi and were being counted among those in Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's camp in the power tussle in Rajasthan, on Sunday said they will follow the party line.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home here, Rohit Bohra, Danish Abrar and Chetan Dudi called themselves "soldiers" of the party and said they will do whatever the top leadership tells them.

The MLAs said their visit to Delhi was a normal affair and the media should not speculate over it.

"We are with the Congress Party which gave us tickets. The media trial, which is going on, has no sense. We are soldiers of the party and will remain so for lifetime," Bohra said.

He said they had long association with the Congress and the media should not indulge in speculation.

"I have been going to Delhi since childhood. Visiting Delhi is a normal affair but this time, it was made special," Danish Abrar said taking a swipe at the media.

"We are soldiers of the Congress Party at any cost," he said.

Chetan Dudi said they have full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.