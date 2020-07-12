Sachin Pilot flexes muscles, to skip Rajasthan Congress party meet on Monday

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will not attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

According to sources, Pilot has the support of 30 Congress and some independent MLAs which leaves the Gehlot government in minority.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ajay Makan, party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and state party in-charge Avinash Pandey reached Jaipur to resolve the brewing political crisis.

"There is no reason for the BJP to be happy as of now. All Congress party is together and will always be together to serve the people of Rajasthan," said Surjewala while talking to media at Jaipur Airport on Sunday night.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads, while Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

Pilot is now especially upset over the recent summons for questioning by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

The SOG wrote to Pilot on Friday seeking his availability to record his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan - a move which has brought the rift between the two leaders out in the open.

Amid the deepening crisis in Rajasthan Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot has called for an 8 pm meeting with MLAs at his residence in Jaipur on Sunday, followed by another meeting with his ministers.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who was reportedly in Delhi to apprise the Congress high command of his discomfiture with Gehlot's style of functioning has not been able to meet either Rahul or Sonia Gandhi. But, he has held a meeting with senior leader Ahmed Patel who has reportedly assured Pilot that the party will ensure that no injustice is done to him.

Sources say that Avinash Pandey, the AICC General Secretary Incharge for Rajasthan has already submitted a report to Sonia Gandhi in which he has assessed that there is no danger to the Congress government in the state.

