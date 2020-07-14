STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar announces total lockdown from July 16. Check the full guidelines here

The move comes close on the heels of recent spike in positive cases which had necessitated lockdowns, imposed by the local administrations, in several districts.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:11 PM

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Patna Tuesday July 14 2020.

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Patna Tuesday July 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: There will be a total lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced.

On his official Twitter handle, Modi said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.

According to a notification by the state home department, offices of the government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and public corporations will remain closed throughout the lockdown period while the offices of defence, central armed forces, treasury, public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, disaster management, power generation, post offices, national informatics centre and early warning agencies will remain open.

Offices of state government will remain closed with exception to police department, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency, elections and prisons,
district administration, treasury, I-T services,  electricity, sanitation, health, food and civil supplies, water resources, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

These offices will be allowed to function with minimum number of employees, sources said, adding that the offices of judicial work will run as per the guidelines issued by the administration of Patna High Court.

Besides, medical dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, and ambulances will be functional. Private and commercial establishments will remain closed.

In the fields of general utility services, local administration will ensure that the shops dealing with foods, grocery, vegetables, dairy milk, meat and
other services for home delivery will function with a minimum movement of people outside their homes.

Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs, print and electronic media will function as usual along with petrol pumps, LPG, and gas retail outlets.

The restaurants and Dhabas have been allowed to remain open only for home delivery or take way facilities.

The official notification has stated that industrial establishments would remain open with strict implementation of precautions and social distancing measures.

Train, flight, taxi, and autorickshaw services have been allowed to run. The private vehicles have also been allowed only for permitted activities.

All government vehicles or private vehicles carrying government office staff have been allowed to ply.

The government has ordered closure of all education and research institutes, offices related to academics activities, parks, and places of worship.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

