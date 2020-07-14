STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress' weakness behind Rajasthan crisis, says BJP

The BJP, the sources said, is keeping a close watch on numbers of Congress MLAs who are supporting Gehlot and those who are with Pilot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at a protest against the alleged opposition of tampering in reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jaipur Sunday Feb. 16 2020.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The political crisis in Rajasthan has been caused by "weakness" within the Congress, the BJP said on Tuesday as it hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for blaming it for the turmoil.

"Dear Ashok Gehlot, closing your eyes does not make the sun disappear. There is weakness in the structure of your house, and you are blaming the BJP national leadership for this," BJP vice president Om Prakash Mathur, who is a senior party leader from the state, said.

Another BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also a party spokesperson, set tongues wagging with his tweet, "In aviation, every flight plan includes an alternate airport or airstrip to divert to in the event of technical problems or severe bad weather. Every experienced pilot knows this."

Though the BJP has made no official comment about any political negotiation with rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, sources said he has spoken to some leaders from the saffron party.

Sources close to Pilot had though insisted earlier that he would not join the BJP.

BJP decides to 'wait and watch' as Pilot camp asks for floor test in Assembly

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

