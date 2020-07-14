STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Two more deaths reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases reached 3,614

Gautam Buddh Nagar (851) currently has the third highest number of active cases COVID-19 after UP capital Lucknow (1,591) and adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,295), the data showed.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

As on Tuesday, there were 13,760 active COVID-19 cases in UP. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Two more COVID-19-linked deaths were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the infection in the district to 35, official data showed.

As many as 167 fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district as the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far rose to 3,614, according to the data released by UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases saw a decline for the third day to settle at 851, as 138 more patients got discharged after recovery, the data showed.

The number of active cases were 893 on Sunday and 872 on Monday, according to statistics.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES 

So far, 2,728 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the district, as the recovery rate rose to 75.48 per cent from 74.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The mortality rate of COVID-19 positive patients in the district rose slightly to 0.96 per cent from 0.94 per cent on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (851) currently has the third highest number of active cases COVID-19 after state capital Lucknow (1,591) and adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,295), the data showed.

As on Tuesday, there were 13,760 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 24,981 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 983 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp