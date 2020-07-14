STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
France to announce 'exceptional package' boosting India's COVID-19 fight, says Envoy

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that the package can include serological test (kits), ventilators and much more.

Published: 14th July 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:11 PM

PM Modi with France president Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: France will soon announce an "exceptional package" for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday.

In his message on the French National Day -- Bastille Day, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the two countries have shown exceptional solidarity.

"India has provided much needed equipment and drugs to French hospitals. Friendship is a two-way road and France has reciprocated," Lenain said.

The French development agency AFD has granted an exceptional loan of 200 million euros (Rs 1,600 crore) to provide social services to the most vulnerable population in India, he said.

ALSO READ: First batch of six Rafale fighter jets likely to arrive in India by July 27

"We are going to announce soon an exceptional package comprising serological test (kits), ventilators and some expertise," the French envoy said in the message posted on all social media handles of the French Embassy here.

Solidarity has been exceptional in the way the India government has lent support to the operation to repatriate stranded tourists, he said, thanking Indian authorities for it.

Another great way to express solidarity is the involvement of French companies in corporate social responsibility, he said.

Lenain cited the example of French firms partnering Indian companies for producing ventilators and a French firm contributing 65 ICU beds.

