Rajasthan NSUI president Abhimanyu Poonia resigns in support of Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu Poonia with Sachin Pilot

Abhimanyu Poonia with Sachin Pilot (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia on Tuesday tendered his resignation after Sachin Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

He also claimed that about 400-500 post holders in the Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal have resigned in protest against the latest development.

"I have resigned from the post in support of Sachin Pilot. They have also removed an elected Youth Congress president," Poonia said.

"We cannot work with such a chief minister who has worked to send heads of Jat and Bishnoi families to jail. Our honesty and conscience is still alive," he said on Twitter.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

