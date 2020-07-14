STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will defeat TMC democratically: Dilip Ghosh says BJP not in favour of imposing President's rule in W.B

A BJP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital during the day, demanding dismissal of the TMC government in West Bengal and a CBI probe into the Hemtabad MLA's death.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party was not in favour of imposition of Article 356 in the state and it would fight and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress democratically.

He told newspersons that party leaders have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy and apprised him about the danger the saffron party workers were facing under the ruling dispensation in the state.

"We are ethically not in favour of Article 356, BJP has never taken away the democratic or constitutional rights of any state government by using this provision," he said when asked whether the party was thinking of seeking promulgation of Article 356 in West Bengal.

A BJP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital during the day, demanding dismissal of the TMC government in West Bengal and a CBI probe into the Hemtabad MLA's death.

Ghosh said that protests will be held across the state in democratic manner against the "murder" of the party MLA.

The party will hold protests in front of all police stations in the state on Wednesday, he said.

Alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress was trying to silence opposition voices, Ghosh alleged "Roy was a popular leader among the Rajbangshi community and that is why he has been murdered."

He said that around 400 party workers were arrested on Tuesday during the 12-hour bandh called by BJP to protest the death.

"We want a CBI investigation. If the government feels that it was not a murder, why is it not keen on asking for a probe by the central agency?" he asked.

Ghosh said that his party will contemplate moving the court of law for a CBI probe if the state government does not ask for it.

He alleged that BJP workers have been killed by hanging in similar manner in several earlier cases in the state following which the party had moved court in such matters.

Alleging that it was a pre-planned killing, he questioned, "how could the post-mortem report be delivered within a day of the death on Monday morning, while generally it takes much longer?" Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay had told a press conference on Tuesday that as per the post-mortem report, the West Bengal Police feels that it was apparently a case of suicide.

