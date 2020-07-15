STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop accepting BJP 'hospitality', come back to family, Surjewala tells unhappy Pilot

He told reporters that Pilot should free the Congress MLAs who are staying in two luxury hotels and under the security of the Haryana police.

Published: 15th July 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

randeep surjewala

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala C Ajay Maken R and Avinash Pandey L during a press conference after a MLA's meeting at a hotel in Jaipur Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday asked dissident leader Sachin pilot to stop accepting a BJP government's hospitality if he does not wish to join that party and "return home" in Jaipur to discuss grievances.

The reference was to reports that the MLAs close to the rebel leaders are holed up in hotels in Gurgaon of Haryana, where the BJP is in power.

ALSO READ: Pilot involved in horse trading with BJP, says Ashok Gehlot

He also repeated the party's appeal to Pilot, asking him to come back to the family.

I have seen Pilot's statement in the media that he will not join the BJP.

If you do not want to go to the BJP, stop accepting the hospitality of the BJP immediately, he told reporters outside a Jaipur hotel where party MLAs backing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged since Monday.

He told reporters that Pilot should free the Congress MLAs who are staying in two luxury hotels and under the security of the Haryana Police.

Surjewala said the party leadership spoke to Pilot several times but he and the other Congress MLAs did not come to attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Our young colleague Sachin Pilot was requested several times by the party leadership with an open heart to come and speak on the party forum if he has differences with the chief minister or any other leader, the Congress chief spokesperson said.

He said Pilot should "return home in Jaipur" and should speak on the party forum.

I would also suggest other Congress MLAs that they should not avoid returning.

Come, sit and talk in the family.

This will be the proof of your true allegiance and commitment to the party, Surjewala said.

Surjewala said the Congress gave Sachin Pilot many post at a young age, which probably no other leader in any party got, be it the Congress or the BJP.

The party had to announce action against him with a heavy heart, he said.

Pilot was sacked on Tuesday as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Two other ministers--Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena--were also removed from the state Cabinet.

They are accused of involvement in the BJP's conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan power tussle Sachin Pilot Randeep Surjewala
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp