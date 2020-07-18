STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi sent strong message to international community of India's role on shaping ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

PM Modi has sent a strong message to the international community of India's role and contribution on shaping the ECOSOC agenda, said Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

The Prime Minister in his addresss lauded India's effort in fighting COVID-19 and said "Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind."

Jaishankar recalled Modi's call to action for the ECOSOC agenda, "towards Agenda 2030 - transforming lives and livelihoods throguh ongoing development efforts - including improving access to sanitation, empowering women; leveraging technology for financial inclusion & expanding housing & healthcare." 

He added that India's fight against COVID-19 was made into a people's movement. "Economic package of over 300 billion dollars. Vision of a self-reliant & Resilient India, integrated with the global economy," he shared on Twitter.

The MEA said that the message was a "call for reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN at its center."

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.

The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

This comes just a day after the Modi government was criticised by Rahul Gandhi on how poor foreign policy lead to the Chinese aggression in the eastern Ladakh region. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing attack, the Congress leader attributed the June 15 brutal clash in eastern Ladakh to the 'vulnerable' situation of India caused by the 'constant blunders' of Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

