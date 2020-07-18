Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre yet again over China standoff, says India will pay for govt's 'cowardice'

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Centre over its handling of the border issue with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted and claimed that India will have to pay a 'huge price'.

In a tweet, Gandhi also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.

The former Congress President tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's speech made in Ladakh on Friday, during his two-day visit there, during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China.



India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions. pic.twitter.com/5ewIFvj5wy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2020

Singh sent out a strong message saying that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country's land.



Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre and said 'PM Narendra Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable.' This came in the context of how the situation on the China border was handled by the Modi government.



ALSO WATCH: (Inputs from PTI)