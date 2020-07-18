STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rhino strays from Kaziranga National Park, rests on highway amid deluge in Assam

A total of 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat due to floods in the state, the Assam government informed on Saturday.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

The Rhino was found resting on National Highway. (Photo| ANI)

The Rhino was found resting on National Highway. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NAGAON: A rhino strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park near the Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range in Assam. The animal was spotted near the NH37 highway, taking rest.

According to Shiv Kumar, Director, Kaziranga National Park, the dive out operation is being carried out to guide the rhino back to the park.

READ| Assam flood: Toll reaches 76 with five more deaths

"Our staff, along with the Nagaon police are guarding the area. Those passing through the area are requested to drive slowly and cautiously," Kumar told ANI.

He added that the rhino was weak and adequate protection and veterinary support was being provided. The animal will soon be shifted to a rescue centre based on its health condition.

This incident occurred after severe flooding in Assam caused widespread devastation in several areas of the state.

A total of 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat due to floods in the state, the Assam government informed on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhino Assam Flood
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp