Bihar to start paid isolation for doctors and frontline workers

The facility of “Paid-Isolation” at hotels will be arranged only for infected doctors and the frontline health workers, who don’t have a suitable facility for home isolation.

PATNA: The doctors and frontline health workers infected  while working in different government-run hospitals and medical institutions can no avail paid isolation facility in Bihar in case they don't have a similar provision at home. 

The health department on Saturday evening has directed all the district magistrates and district medical officers for arranging this facility. 

According to principal health secretary Uday Singh Kumawat’s directive, hotel rooms in Patna with food will be charged at Rs 4000, Rs 3000 at divisional headquarters and Rs 2500 per room in other district level of hotels. 

The health department will bear the cost of paid-isolation for infected health professionals and workers.

“The districts magistrates can also reserve rooms in the hotels of their districts at lower rates also,” mentions the directive.

The Covid-19 positive doctors or frontline health workers can be admitted at dedicated medical colleges and hospitals depending upon the severity of symptoms developed among them.

According to a recent official statement of Bihar chapter of IMA, more than 200 doctors in addition to huge number of paramedic staffs have been infected. Two among them Dr NK Singh-associate ENT professor at PMCH and Dr Ashwani Kumar, a private medical practitioner at Gaya, had recently succumbed to the virus.

