Kanpur encounter:  Vikas Dubey died due to gunshots, shock, haemorrhage

LUCKNOW: Almost 10 days after the encounter killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, his post-mortem report, released on Monday, states that the history-sheeter died due to ‘shock and haemorrhage’ owing to ante-mortem firearm injuries. The criminal had also sustained three gunshots in a faceoff with cops and those bullet injuries were adequate to cause his death. Vikas, Dubey, who had been carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest, was the main accused of committing the gruesome massacre of eight policemen in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur on July 2/3.

Dubey was killed on July 10 in an encounter with UP STF personnel when he allegedly tried to flee from their custody on way back to Kanpur from Ujjain where he was arrested from Mahakal temple on July 9. The post-mortem report suggests that there were ten injuries on the body of the criminal who had sustained three bullet shots. The first bullet struck his right side shoulder and two others at his chest on the left side. As per the autopsy report, there were injuries on the head, elbow, rib and stomach on the right side of his body.

However, the report does not mention the distance from which the bullets were fired but suggests that that the gangster might have engaged in a scuffle with the STF men as the entry point of all the bullets is from the front. He might have believably sustained the other injuries while running and falling while trying to flee the spot.

The report says Dubey died due to “haemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.” It also says that the injuries caused by bullets were enough to cause the death. Six cops were left injured during the ambush on the police party by Dubey and his henchmen on July 2/3.

The cops of three police stations, led by DySP Devendra Kumar Mishra, had gone to nab gangster Vikas Dubey in connection with a case of attempt to murder lodged against him on July 1, 2020 on the basis of a complaint filed by one Rahul Mishra.

Dubey had over 60 criminal cases pertaining to murder, loot, extortion, land grabbing and abduction had been pending against him. He had been flourishing due to his nexus with police and politicians. In the case related to the massacre of 8 policemen, including a DySP level officer, 21 persons have been named and around 60-70 unidentified persons have been mentioned as accused of the ambush.

Of the 21 named persons, six including Vikas Dubey himself, have been killed in subsequent police action, while six others, including Shyamu Bajpayee, Jahan Yadav, Dayashankar Agnihotri, Guddan Trivedi, Suresh Tiwari and Shashikant have been arrested sent to jail. Moreover, busting the nexus of the gangster with cops, two police personnel -- Inspector Vinay Tiwari, former in-charge Chaubeypur police station and sub-inspector KK Sharma , beat in-charge, who played as the main informer to the criminal -- were also arrested and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, a three member Special Investigation Team is probing the massacre of the police men on the fateful night, a judicial probe to be conducted by retired Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal, has also been ordered to inquire into the killings of six criminals, close aides of Dubey, in subsequent police action.