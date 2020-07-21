Rajasthan CM Gehlot offensive a signal to Congress brass

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling Sachin Pilot as “nikamma” (worthless) and “nakara”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday further pushed his former deputy to a point of no return while sending a direct message to the party high command that there is no hope to mend bridges.

Gehlot, who rarely uses such harsh words publically, attacked Pilot saying he did not do much work as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President for seven years and rather colluded with the BJP to topple his government.

“Using such words, Gehlot has ensured that there is nothing left for Pilot to return to the Congress in Rajasthan and also, making it loud and clear to some of his (Pilot’s) people in the party talking to high command in Delhi to find a solution,” said a party source.

Pilot is reportedly in touch with party high command and even top leadership wants him to stay in the party and is not in favour of taking any extreme action against him.

“But the party high command cannot go against Gehlot for he has support of majority of MLAs and is a senior party leader. It is difficult to find a middle ground between the two leaders with none ready to leave claim for CM’s post,” said a senior party leader, adding that the party knows that Pilot was in touch with the BJP, though he denied any talks.

With the court case verdict expected on Tuesday, Gehlot plans to call an assembly session to seek a trust vote and Pilot along with rebel MLAs may face disqualification if they defy party whip.

Shekhawat questions tapes’ authenticity

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, after the state police served him a notice to give his voice sample. In a statement, Shekhawat sought to know the source of the audio clips and how the state police got them. His office received the notice served by the Police SOG, which is probing the case, on Saturday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)