STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Gehlot offensive a signal to Congress brass

Ashok Gehlot made it loud and clear that he doesn’t want Sachin Pilot back in the party.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot is reportedly in touch with Congress high command | pti file

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling Sachin Pilot as “nikamma” (worthless) and “nakara”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday further pushed his former deputy to a point of no return while sending a direct message to the party high command that there is no hope to mend bridges.

Gehlot, who rarely uses such harsh words publically, attacked Pilot saying he did not do much work as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President for seven years and rather colluded with the BJP to topple his government.

ALSO READ | Name-calling at whole new level in Rajasthan row

“Using such words, Gehlot has ensured that there is nothing left for Pilot to return to the Congress in Rajasthan and also, making it loud and clear to some of his (Pilot’s) people in the party talking to high command in Delhi to find a solution,” said a party source.  

Pilot is reportedly in touch with party high command and even top leadership wants him to stay in the party and is not in favour of taking any extreme action against him.

“But the party high command cannot go against Gehlot for he has support of majority of MLAs and is a senior party leader. It is difficult to find a middle ground between the two leaders with none ready to leave claim for CM’s post,” said a senior party leader, adding that the party knows that Pilot was in touch with the BJP, though he denied any talks.  

With the court case verdict expected on Tuesday, Gehlot plans to call an assembly session to seek a trust vote and Pilot along with rebel MLAs may face disqualification if they defy party whip.

Shekhawat questions tapes’ authenticity

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, after the state police served him a notice to give his voice sample. In a statement, Shekhawat sought to know the source of the audio clips and how the state police got them. His office received the notice served by the Police SOG, which is probing the case, on Saturday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp