STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine promising, produces both antibody, cell-mediated immune response: Scientists

Researchers also found it promising that a booster dose of the vaccine in 10 of the trial's participants produced more immune response.

Published: 21st July 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca shows promise as it can generate both antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses, say several scientists in India and abroad, while cautioning that there is still a long way to go.

Very promising, comforting and interesting were some of the reactions from the scientific community a day after The Lancet revealed the vaccine appears safe and induces a strong immune response following the first phase of human trials.

Doses of the vaccine were given to 1,077 healthy adults aged between 18 and 55 in five UK hospitals in April and May as part of the phase one clinical trial.

With scientists and researchers across the world racing to develop a vaccine against the disease that has infected more that 14.7 million people across the world and claimed more than 6,00,000 lives, the Oxford-AstraZeneca results are being examined closely.

It is ideal" that the vaccine is able to generate both humoral and cell mediated immunity, virologist Upasana Ray told PTI.

Humoral immunity is the production of antibodies by the body's B cells.

While antibodies make up the protein component of the immune system, T cells offer vital cell-mediated immunity, she explained.

ALSO READ: More than 1,500 Indians set to be part of Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine's Phase-3 trials

ay, senior scientist at Kolkata's CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB), added that both components are essential to provide effective immunological memory and also for long-term protection.

 "The preliminary findings look very promising with responses to the vaccine similar to what is seen post natural infection," added Beate Kampmann, professor of paediatric infection & immunity and director of  The Vaccine Centre, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"The immune responses to the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine were measured both in terms of quantity and quality of antibody as well as for T cell responses to the spike protein in a subgroup of individuals, Kampmann said in a statement.

Researchers also found it promising that a booster dose of the vaccine in 10 of the trial's participants produced more immune response.

"Trial participants developed the all-important neutralising antibodies, in most cases after one shot, and in all cases after two shots," noted Ian Jones, professor of Virology at the University of Reading in the UK.

Satyajit Rath, an immunologist from the National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi, found it interesting and promising that the boost with the same vaccine candidate tended to increase antibody levels further despite pre-existing antibodies.

"The vaccine candidate shows no unexpected awful adverse effects," Rath told PTI, adding that the formal addition of paracetamol showing some relief from adverse effects without modifying immune responses is useful information too.

Commenting on the side effects of headache and fatigue reported by the participants in the study, experts said they are not a major concern and commonly observed in vaccines.

 "Such side effects have been seen in other vaccines as well and these subside in a few days' time. So, as of now, I don't see these as major points of concern," Ray said.

The results show the desired and expected effects in terms of the immune response and does not have serious adverse effects seen in the numbers recruited so far", said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK.

While the study showed there was an immune response generated by the vaccine, scientists cautioned that direct evidence showing whether or not it would prevent or reduce actual novel coronavirus infection has not been documented yet.

"Generating immune response and providing immunological protection might not always run parallel," Ray said.

"Hence, long term population-based studies where vaccinated people could be monitored for future infection/outbreak are important," the CSIR-IICB virologist added.

Pointing to the way forward, she said there should be elaborate trials in geographical locations where severities and mortality of COVID-19 are currently high.

According to the virologist, another concern is monitoring long the immunity lasts in terms of antibodies being generated and also the T cell counts.

"We do not know yet if the currently observed levels are enough to protect against infection. The study needs to be run longer," Ray said.

Rath agreed.

  "Data that T cell responses are occurring too are expected but still comforting to have, although they provide as yet no information about whether they are functionally relevant for providing protection," he said.

"It is a comforting study in that there are no unpleasant surprises, and it allows this vaccine candidate to move on to actual efficacy trials," the immunologist noted.

Vaccine development is a multi-phase process.

Phase 1 trials are small-scale, usually involving few participants, to assess whether the vaccine is safe for humans.

Phase 2 trials often involve several hundred subjects, and mainly evaluate the efficacy.

The final phase involves thousands of people to further assess the efficacy of the vaccine over a defined period of time, and can last several months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oxford vaccine AstraZeneca coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp