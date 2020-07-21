Policemen spend entire lockdown at Vikas Dubey's residence, later destroyed him, alleges widow

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Opening up for the first time after the encounter killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, his widow Richa expressed faith in judiciary but pointed out how cops used to enjoy her husband’s hospitality all the time.

While interacting with a few media persons at her residence in Krishna Nagar locality of Lucknow on Tuesday, Richa remembered the fateful night of July 2 when around 2 am Vikas Dubey called her up asking her to flee Lucknow as soon as possible as scores of people were killed. She followed her husband’s diktat and left Lucknow taking refuge at a friend’s place.

Richa claimed that was his last call to her and then onwards she relied on media reports entirely to know about his whereabouts. Richa revealed Vikas’s ties with cops begins at local Chaubeypur police station. She regretted that he relied on them too much. During the entire lockdown period, the cops of Chaubeypur police station used to stay with Vikas Dubey at his residence in Bikru and enjoy his hospitality, revealed Richa.

She claimed that they allegedly used him and destroyed him when he landed in a soup. Richa, however, reiterated her faith in judiciary saying she was hopeful that justice would prevail in this case.

Recollecting her hay days, Richa said she had met Vikas in the early 90s. He was a friend of her brother Raju Nigam who facilitated their wedding. Richa added that Dubey as gram pradhan used to be very active. He would settle issues of people who would throng him for justice.

“But he would always want his words to prevail. He always wanted people to follow his diktat as the last word,” added Richa. She, however, maintained that despite being a criminal for the world, Vikas was a doting father and a caring husband. He used to send Rs 40,000 to Richa for her expenses. Resting her hope in her sons, Richa said while her elder son was doing MBBS in Russia, younger one scored 90 per cent marks in his class XII.

Explaining the reason to lead her life in Lucknow with her children instead of putting up with Vikas in Bikru, Richa said such was his work profile and her accomplices that they both decided in 2004 to have a house in Lucknow where she along with their sons could live away from the dark alleys of crime and pursue their studies for a better life ahead.