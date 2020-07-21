STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Policemen spend entire lockdown at Vikas Dubey's residence, later destroyed him, alleges widow

She claimed that they allegedly used him and destroyed him when he landed in a soup. R

Published: 21st July 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Police deployment at the residence of gangster Vikas Dubey's brother Deep Prakash in Krishna Nagar locality of Lucknow Friday July 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Opening up for the first time after the encounter killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, his widow Richa expressed faith in judiciary but pointed out how cops used to enjoy her husband’s hospitality all the time. 

While interacting with a few media persons at her residence in Krishna Nagar locality of Lucknow on Tuesday, Richa remembered the fateful night of July 2 when around 2 am Vikas Dubey called her up asking her to flee Lucknow as soon as possible as scores of people were killed. She followed her husband’s diktat and left Lucknow taking refuge at a friend’s place.

ALSO READ | Vikas Dubey’s financier Jai Bajpai arrested

Richa claimed that was his last call to her and then onwards she relied on media reports entirely to know about his whereabouts. Richa revealed Vikas’s ties with cops begins at local Chaubeypur police station. She regretted that he relied on them too much. During the entire lockdown period, the cops of Chaubeypur police station used to stay with Vikas Dubey at his residence in Bikru and enjoy his hospitality, revealed Richa.

She claimed that they allegedly used him and destroyed him when he landed in a soup. Richa, however, reiterated her faith in judiciary saying she was hopeful that justice would prevail in this case.

Recollecting her hay days, Richa said she had met Vikas in the early 90s. He was a friend of her brother Raju Nigam who facilitated their wedding. Richa added that Dubey as gram pradhan used to be very active. He would settle issues of people who would throng him for justice.

ALSO READ | Vikas Dubey died due to gunshots, shock, haemorrhage

“But he would always want his words to prevail. He always wanted people to follow his diktat as the last word,” added Richa. She, however, maintained that despite being a criminal for the world, Vikas was a doting father and a caring husband. He used to send Rs 40,000 to Richa for her expenses. Resting her hope in her sons, Richa said while her elder son was doing MBBS in Russia, younger one scored 90 per cent marks in his class XII.

Explaining the reason to lead her life in Lucknow with her children instead of putting up with Vikas in Bikru, Richa said such was his work profile and her accomplices that they both decided in 2004 to have a house in Lucknow where she along with their sons could live away from the dark alleys of crime and pursue their studies for a better life ahead. Delete & Prev | Delete & Next

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter Vikas Dubey encounter UP Police
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp