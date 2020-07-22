STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar has become invisible during COVID-19, floods, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier today, most parts of Sitamarhi district in Bihar were reported to be flooded after three days of incessant rains.

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

DARBHANGA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, during his visit to flood-affected areas in Darbhanga district on Wednesday, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was nowhere to be seen during the crisis in Bihar.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become invisible. The situation has become worse in the state whether it is COVID-19, law and order or floods," Yadav told ANI.

During his visit, to take stock of the flood situation, Yadav also distributed food among people.

"I will visit Madhopur (in Siwan district), after this," he added.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that the opposition is only questioning the state government to hide its own failures.

"Neither Corona nor the floods are a matter of concern for the opposition. They just try to hide their failures by attacking Nitish Kumar. They should take a look at how we brought the decaying health infrastructure in the state back on track and made it capable of dealing with the pandemic, along with the disaster management decisions we took to deal with the floods," said Ranjan while talking to ANI.

People had to wade through the chest- or knee-deep water. In some areas, people had to use boats to go to work.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar for today.

On Tuesday, Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan had said that a total of 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in Bihar to deal with the floods situation in the state. 

