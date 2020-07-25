COVID-19 positive patient jumps to death from AIIMS building in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient killed himself by jumping from the third floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Patna on Friday evening.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Rohit Kumar, resident of Mohammapur Bihta, had tested positive for the virus recently and was admitted in AIIMS on July 20.

Confirming this, the SHO of Phulwari sharif police station, Rafikur Rahman said that investigation is on.

Police said that details can be shared only after the investigation is completed.

Up to seven people have lost their lives in the state, by what looks like a suicide, after being in quarantine.

Earlier on June 23, another 30-year-old youth from Khagaul, who was under treatment after testing positive at AIIMS, had also died by suicide.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Covid-19 positive migrant quarantined at Hajipur had committed suicide on May 21 in Bihar.

Similarly, two migrant-labourers namely Pappu Ram, 30 and Md Tyab, 45, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at two quarantine centres on May 27 in East Champaran district of Bihar.

Ram's body was spotted hanging with a tree near the quarantine centre at Shitalpur under Kakayanpur PS in East Champaran.

Md Tyab's was recovered dead at another quarantine centre in Patahi block in the same district.

A migrant named Birendra Yadav was also found dead in Buxar after he returned from Faridabad in Haryana and tested positive on May 28.

On May 26, Md Shahid in Begusarai was found dead after he returned from Kolkata at the quarantine centre. Mohan Kumar Pal, 35, died in Rohtas district after he returned from Mumbai.