STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive patient jumps to death from AIIMS building in Patna

Police said that details can be shared only after the investigation is completed.

Published: 25th July 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient killed himself by jumping from the third floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Patna on Friday evening. 

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Rohit Kumar, resident of Mohammapur Bihta, had tested positive for the virus recently and was admitted in AIIMS on July 20.

Confirming this, the SHO of Phulwari sharif police station, Rafikur Rahman said that investigation is on.

Police said that details can be shared only after the investigation is completed.

Up to seven people have lost their lives in the state, by what looks like a suicide, after being in quarantine. 

Earlier on June 23, another 30-year-old youth from Khagaul, who was under treatment after testing positive at AIIMS, had also died by suicide.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Covid-19 positive migrant quarantined at Hajipur had committed suicide on May 21 in Bihar.

Similarly, two migrant-labourers namely Pappu Ram, 30 and Md Tyab, 45, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at two quarantine centres on May 27 in East Champaran district of Bihar.

Ram's body was spotted hanging with a tree near the quarantine centre at Shitalpur under Kakayanpur PS in East Champaran.

Md Tyab's was recovered dead at another quarantine centre in Patahi block in the same district.

A migrant named Birendra Yadav was also found dead in Buxar after he returned from Faridabad in Haryana and tested positive on May 28.

On May 26, Md Shahid in Begusarai was found dead after he returned from Kolkata at the quarantine centre. Mohan Kumar Pal, 35, died in Rohtas district after he returned from Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna AIIMS Bihar COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp