STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders who met Shivraj Chouhan recently quarantine themselves after MP CM tests positive

On Saturday, Chouhan, 61, said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to all colleagues who come in contact with him to get tested for the disease.

Published: 26th July 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has tested coronavirus positive, some state ministers and BJP leaders who recently met him have quarantined themselves at their homes and are undergoing tests for the disease.

On Saturday, Chouhan, 61, said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to all colleagues who come in contact with him to get tested for the disease.

He was admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in Bhopal, a BJP leader later said.

Chouhan had chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He also had one-on-one meetings with23 ministers in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

After Chouhan shared the news about testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel shifted from Harda town and quarantined himself at his home in Baranga village, some 22 km from the district headquarters, an aide of the minister told PTI on Sunday.

Patel also underwent a test for coronavirus and his report came out negative on Saturday night, the aide said.

ALSO READ | 'I am fine': Shivraj Singh Chouhan salutes corona warriors for their services

State BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi also said he and his family members underwent tests for coronavirus on Sunday morning.

"I am waiting for the results. I had met Shivrajji on in Bhopal on July 21," the former state minister said.

The MP council of ministers has 34 members, including Chouhan.

On Thursday evening, Chouhan attended a function at the BJP state office in the state capital where Congress MLA Naryaran Patel joined the BJP after resigning as member of the Legislative Assembly.

On Tuesday, Chouhan along with his cabinet colleague Arvind Bhadoriya and two top BJP office-bearers from the state went to Lucknow to pay his last respects to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who died earlier that day.

Bhadoriya, who is the state co-operatives minister, on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The two BJP office-bearers who accompanied Chouhan to Lucknow have tested negative for coronavirus, a party office- bearer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp