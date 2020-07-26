STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government job or special family pension to kin of staff who die while on COVID-related duty in Bihar

According to an official statement, this decision will be applicable to only those government employees or officials who are performing the coronavirus-related duties.

Published: 26th July 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Saturday decided to provide family pension or governement job to the kin of government emplpyees who died due to COVID-19. 

Officials claimed that Bihar is the first state in the country that has taken such a bold decision to support the government employees performing the corona-related duties in the state.

This decision came in the wake of deaths of several government employees due to coronavirus infection while working as frontline warriors in the state.

The Nitish Kumar-led government approved it at the cabinet meeting held late evening on Saturday through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, this decision will be applicable to only those government employees or officials who are performing the coronavirus-related duties or working as frontline staff.

The family of government employees, who die due to corona on duty, would have to opt-special family pension or a job in government, it was mentioned in the statement.

In another major action, the state government also dismissed altogether 9 medical officers from services, who were missing from duty during the Corona period in an unauthorised way.

Among the doctors, who have been dismissed on charges of negligence in service, are Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, posted at Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital, Dr. Shahina Tanveer, posted as a Medical Officer at Primary Health Centre Purnia,  Dr. Sadhana Kumari, posted  in Sitamarhi,  Dr. Kameshwar Narayan Dubey, posted at Chapra Sadar Hospital, Dr. Ajit Kumar Sinha, posted as Medical Officer in Leprosy Control Unit at Katihar, Dr. Ashok Kumar, posted as Medical Officer at Taraiya in Saran, Dr. Ashok Kumar, posted at Sitamarhi Nanpur, Dr. Venu Jha ,posted at PHC located at Mali Bazar in Sitamarhi and Dr. Preeti Sharma, posted at PHC at Rampur in Kaimur.

All of them have been dismissed after being found guilty of being absent from duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government employees Bihar Coronavirus special family pension government job frontline workers
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp