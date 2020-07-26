Government job or special family pension to kin of staff who die while on COVID-related duty in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Saturday decided to provide family pension or governement job to the kin of government emplpyees who died due to COVID-19.

Officials claimed that Bihar is the first state in the country that has taken such a bold decision to support the government employees performing the corona-related duties in the state.

This decision came in the wake of deaths of several government employees due to coronavirus infection while working as frontline warriors in the state.

The Nitish Kumar-led government approved it at the cabinet meeting held late evening on Saturday through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, this decision will be applicable to only those government employees or officials who are performing the coronavirus-related duties or working as frontline staff.

The family of government employees, who die due to corona on duty, would have to opt-special family pension or a job in government, it was mentioned in the statement.

In another major action, the state government also dismissed altogether 9 medical officers from services, who were missing from duty during the Corona period in an unauthorised way.

Among the doctors, who have been dismissed on charges of negligence in service, are Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, posted at Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital, Dr. Shahina Tanveer, posted as a Medical Officer at Primary Health Centre Purnia, Dr. Sadhana Kumari, posted in Sitamarhi, Dr. Kameshwar Narayan Dubey, posted at Chapra Sadar Hospital, Dr. Ajit Kumar Sinha, posted as Medical Officer in Leprosy Control Unit at Katihar, Dr. Ashok Kumar, posted as Medical Officer at Taraiya in Saran, Dr. Ashok Kumar, posted at Sitamarhi Nanpur, Dr. Venu Jha ,posted at PHC located at Mali Bazar in Sitamarhi and Dr. Preeti Sharma, posted at PHC at Rampur in Kaimur.

All of them have been dismissed after being found guilty of being absent from duty.