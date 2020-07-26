STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav tests negative for COVID-19

Published: 26th July 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's swab samples returned negative for coronavirus on Sunday.

He was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and underwent a test for COVID-19 on Saturday after one of his aides complained of cold and cough.

The doctors had, however, claimed that the test was a part of the precautionary measures amid surging caseload of coronavirus cases in Bihar.

Sources at the hospital had also confirmed that Yadav, who was earlier not ready to undertake the test, readily agreed for the same after doctors' advised him on Saturday. 

After being convicted by a special CBI court on December 23, 2017 in the second fodder scam, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was shifted to RIMS after his health deteriorated.

Yadav also suffers from heart and kidney related ailments and has undergone a fistula operation in the past at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.

Jharkhand has so far reported 7,892 coronavirus cases with 3,521 recoveries and 83 fatalities.

(With ENS inputs)

